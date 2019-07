NEWPORT, R.I. (WHDH) - Country queen Dolly Parton made a surprise appearance at the Newport, R.I. Folk Festival on Saturday.

Parton sporting a bedazzled yellow pantsuit at the event.

The crowd erupted in cheers as the country legend took the stage.

She sang a number of classics, including ‘Jolene’ and ‘I Will Always Love You.’

I just love surprises! You should have seen the look on your faces 😂 Thanks for having me @brandicarlile 😘 #NewportFolkFestival

📸: @listenyoungman pic.twitter.com/H4pPtrbKO5 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) July 28, 2019

