Dolly Parton swings by Boston for show, tree-lighting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dolly Parton was visiting Boston for more than just 9 to 5 this week.

She swung by the annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony in Boston Common, taking a selfie with Mayor Martin J. Walsh.

And she also surprised the audience at the premiere of Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol, a musical she composed.

The show is playing at the Emerson Colonial Theatre through December.

