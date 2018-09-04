Dolphin strands, dies on Cape Cod beach

ORLEANS, Mass. (AP) — A dolphin that stranded on a Cape Cod beach died even as a rescue team was on the way to help.

Orleans police reported the dolphin on Nauset Beach to the Yarmouth-based International Fund for Animal Welfare late Sunday morning.

Melanie Mahoney, IFAW’s wildlife rescue communications officer, said the marine mammal died before the recuse team could get to the scene.

A necropsy is planned to determine the cause of death.

Mahoney says it’s not unusual for a stranded marine animal to die quickly, especially if its health is compromised.

