Dolphins WR Danny Amendola active to play ex-team Patriots

Danny Amendola wasn’t about to miss this game.

Miami’s leading receiver is active against New England, his former team, after sitting out the last game because of a knee injury.

The Patriots have cornerback Stephon Gilmore active despite an ankle injury, setting up the potential for a competitive matchup in pass coverage. The Dolphins, however, put NFL interception leader Xavien Howard on the inactive list because of a knee injury, with Minkah Fitzpatrick starting in his place.

In other Week 14 lineup news around the league from the early-afternoon games on Sunday:

— Baltimore put quarterback Joe Flacco on the inactive list for the fourth straight game, despite his return to practice this week with the expectation he would serve as Lamar Jackson’s backup at Kansas City. Instead, Flacco will rest his hip injury with Robert Griffin III as the second-stringer behind Jackson, who has guided the Ravens to three straight wins.

— The New York Giants traveled on Washington without star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who stayed home with a quadriceps injury. The Redskins were in worse shape, with Mark Sanchez, the third quarterback they’ve used in the last four weeks, playing behind four tackles. They’re using their third pair of starting guards, with Tony Bergstrom (knee/ankle) out and Brandon Scherr, Shawn Lauvao and Jonathan Cooper on injured reserve.

— Green Bay was down three starters on the offensive line against Atlanta: left guard Lane Taylor (foot), right guard Byron Bell (knee) and right tackle Bryan Bulaga (knee/illness).

— Indianapolis had T.Y. Hilton active at Houston, despite a shoulder injury that kept him out of practices this week, but fellow wide receiver Dontrelle Inman was out with a shoulder injury.

— Carolina played at Cleveland without kicker Graham Gano, whose knee injury forced the Panthers to sign replacement Chandler Catanzaro, kicked a 59-yard field goal to beat the Browns in overtime earlier this season for Tampa Bay. Browns rookie cornerback Denzel Ward remained in concussion protocol after getting hurt last week, with Terrance Mitchell activated to make his first start after missing eight games with a broken right wrist.

— Sam Darnold returned for the New York Jets after a three-game absence because of a foot injury, setting up a matchup of first-round draft pick quarterbacks in Buffalo against Josh Allen. The Jets had running back Isaiah Crowell (toe) and wide receiver Robby Anderson (ankle) active despite being listed as questionable on the injury report.

___

ATLANTA-GREEN BAY

Falcons: K Giorgio Tavecchio, FB Ricky Ortiz, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, LB Bruce Carter, T Matt Gono, TE Logan Paulsen, DT Justin Zimmer

Packers: QB Tim Boyle, CB Natrell Jamerson, G Lane Taylor, OL Byron Bell, T Bryan Bulaga, LB Kendall Donnerson, DL James Looney

BALTIMORE-KANSAS CITY

Ravens: QB Joe Flacco, WR Jordan Lasley, S Tony Jefferson, FB/DL Patrick Ricard, OLB Tim Williams, OL Alex Lewis, DT Zach Sieler

Chiefs: SS Eric Berry, OL Kahlil McKenzie, WR Kelvin Benjamin, WR Sammy Watkins, RB Charcandrick West, OL Jimmy Murray, TE Deon Yelder

CAROLINA-CLEVELAND

Panthers: K Graham Gano, CB Lorenzo Doss, WR Mose Frazier, DE Marquis Haynes, RB Travaris Cadet, LB Andre Smith, DT Vernon Butler

Browns: QB Drew Stanton, DB Denzel Ward, DB Phillip Gaines, OL Austin Corbett, OL Desmond Harrison, DL Chad Thomas, DL Carl Davis

INDIANAPOLIS-HOUSTON

Colts: TE Mo Alie-Cox, OL Le’Raven Clark, WR Dontrelle Inman, C Ryan Kelly, S Mike Mitchell, DT Hassan Ridgeway, RB Jonathan Williams

Texans: WR Keke Coutee, WR Vyncint Smith, RB D’Onta Foreman, CB Deante Burton, OL Zach Fulton, DE Carlos Watkins, DE Joel Heath

NEW ENGLAND-MIAMI

Patriots: DB Duke Dawson Jr., CB Keion Crossen, DL Keionta Davis, OL James Ferentz, DL Danny Shelton, TE Dwayne Allen, DE Derek Rivers

Dolphins: QB David Fales, CB Xavien Howard, C Jake Brendel, G Isaac Asiata, T Zach Sterup, DE Jonathan Woodard, WR Isaiah Ford

NEW ORLEANS-TAMPA BAY

Saints: WR Brandon Marshall, LB Manti Te’o, C Will Clapp, DL Mithcell Loewen, T Terron Armstead, TE Dan Arnold, DE Trey Hendrickson

Buccaneers: QB Ryan Griffin, WR DeSean Jackson, S Justin Evans, CB Carlton Davis II, S Isaiah Johnson, LB Riley Bullough, DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches

NEW YORK GIANTS-WASHINGTON

Giants: WR Odell Beckham Jr., QB Alex Tanney, DB Tony Lippett, DB Kenny Ladler, C Evan Brown, TE Garrett Dickerson, DT John Jenkins

Redskins: QB Colt McCoy, RB Samaje Perine, RB Kapri Bibbs, LB Ryan Anderson, C Demetrius Rhaney, OL Tony Bergstrom, DL Caleb Brantley

NEW YORK JETS-BUFFALO

Jets: CBs Derrick Jones and Jeremy Clark, OL Ben Braden, WR Deontay Burnett, DL Folorunso Fatukasi, DL Bronson Kaufusi, QB Davis Webb

Bills: QB Derek Anderson, CB Taron Johnson, TE Jason Croom, DE Mike Love, WR Da’Mari Scott, OL Vladimir Ducasse, OL Ike Boettger

