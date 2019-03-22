Domestic assault suspect involved in SWAT standoff in Revere set to face a judge

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A domestic assault suspect involved in a SWAT standoff at a hotel in Revere on Thursday is set to face a judge Friday.

Anthony Bova, 47, faces felony charges in connection to the alleged assault against a woman he had been dating.

Chelsea police responding to Hawthorne Street around 9:50 a.m. met with a victim who said she had been assaulted by Bova, according to police.

An investigation revealed that Bova was at a Route 1 hotel in Revere.

A SWAT team was called in, resulting in about a two hour standoff.

Bova allegedly turned himself over to police after the SWAT team surrounded his hotel room.

The victim was treated and released from a local hospital.

She told 7News that she feared for her life.

“When I walked to my bedroom, he grabbed me by my throat, choked me, and threw me into the sliding glass closet mirror doors,” she said. “I thought he was going to kill me.”

A second woman was with Bova at the hotel but police say she was not hurt and was not considered a hostage.

