Domestic dispute in Salem leaves 1 with life-threatening stab wounds

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A domestic dispute in Salem involving a stepfather and his stepson left one person with life-threatening stab wounds on Thursday, officials said.

Officers responding to a home on Tremont Street found a stabbing victim and arrested the alleged assailant, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries that are said to be life-threatening.

The names of those involved in the incident have not been made public.

No additional details were immediately available.

The Salem Police Department is investigating.

This is a breaking news story; Stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)