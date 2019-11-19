NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man faces domestic violence charges after fracturing the leg of a woman known to him early Tuesday morning, police said.

Detectives responding to a report of an assault in Nashua, N.H. around 3:45 a.m. learned that 33-year-old Joshua Rutledge had fractured the victim’s fibula, according to Nashua police.

He was arrested and charged with second-degree assault — domestic violence and domestic violence — simple assault.

Rutledge was released on $1,000 cash bail and is scheduled to be arraigned at Hillsborough County Superior Court — South on Dec. 5.

