BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A domestic violence suspect and a teenaged girl were hospitalized following a stabbing in Brockton late Sunday night.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Ash Street just before midnight found a 15-year-old female and a 19-year-old male suffering from stab wounds, according to Brockton police.

They were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators reportedly confiscated a handgun from the scene.

The 19-year-old had an outstanding warrant for domestic violence, police said.

He was placed under arrest after being treated at the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brockton Police Detective Bureau at 508-941-0234.

