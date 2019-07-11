Dominican national living in Methuen arraigned on fentanyl trafficking charge

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dominican National was arrested in Methuen on Thursday after a search warrant executed at his home uncovered 800 grams of fentanyl, 100 grams of cocaine, and drug packaging tools, officials said.

Milton Elias Lara, 42, a Dominican national living in Methuen, was charged in federal court in Boston with distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s Office.

Lara was ordered detained pending a July 18 hearing. He is also subject to an ICE detainer.

Prosecutors say an investigation determined Lara was a fentanyl dealer operating in the Merrimack Valley. He faces a mandatory minimum of 5 years and up to 40 years in prison.

