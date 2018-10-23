Dominican nationals in Methuen charged with trafficking 32 kilos of fentanyl

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Dominican nationals were arrested Monday and charged in federal court in Boston with fentanyl trafficking in connection with the seizure of approximately 32 kilos of fentanyl with an alleged street value of $28.8 million, officials say.

Angel Javier Morell-Oneill, 33, a Dominican national residing in Methuen, was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, and Jose A. Rodriguez, 41, was charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute fentanyl, according to United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office.

Law enforcement began investigating Morell-Oneill in June 2018, and that investigation culminated with a traffic stop on Pleasant Valley Street in Methuen Oct. 22, where officers seized two kilos of fentanyl from the front passenger seat of the vehicle Morell-Oneill was driving, officials say.

After seizing the drugs, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Morell-Oneill’s residence in Methuen where they allegedly seized approximately 30 kilos of fentanyl, drug distribution paraphernalia, and a loaded firearm, according to Lelling’s office.

Rodriguez was arrested when he arrived at Morell-Oneill’s residence to deliver $20,000, which was to be used to pay for half of the transportation costs of a narcotics shipment recently delivered to Morell-Oneill, officials say.

Rodriguez faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, a mandatory minimum of three years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million, while Morell-Oneill faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison, a mandatory minimum of five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $10 million.

