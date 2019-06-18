Dominican officials arrest 11th suspect in David Ortiz case

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2016, file photo, Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz waves to fans as he is honored before the Red Sox's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park in Boston. Rather than a World Series coronation, David Ortiz got an early exit. His illustrious career came to a sudden conclusion when Boston was swept by Cleveland in their AL Division Series. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic on Tuesday announced the arrest of an 11th suspect in the attempted killing of former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz.

An official identified the suspect as Franklin Junior Merán. The official, who agreed to disclose the information only if not quoted by name because they weren’t authorized to discuss the case publicly, told The Associated Press that Merán is accused of renting one of the cars used in the June 9 shooting at a bar in Santo Domingo.

Ten other suspects have already been ordered to spend a year in preventive detention as the investigation continues.

Officials say they expect to release more details in the case Wednesday.

The newest arrest came as doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital upgraded Ortiz’s condition from “guarded” to “good.”

