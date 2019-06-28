Dominican police arrest alleged mastermind behind shooting of David Ortiz

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (WHDH) — The alleged mastermind behind the shooting of Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz has been arrested, police in the Dominican Republic announced Friday.

Victor Hugo Gomez was apprehended by authorities in Santo Domingo.

Police didn’t provide any additional information on the arrest.

The Dominican Republic’s attorney general and national police director told reporters earlier this month that the attempted murder was ordered from the United States by Gomez, an associate of Mexico’s Gulf Cartel.

They said Gomez had hired a gang of killers to eliminate his cousin, whom Gomez suspected of turning him in to Dominican drug investigators in 2011.

Ortiz was shot in the back at the Dial Bar and Lounge in an upscale section of Santo Domingo on June 9 by a gunman who mistook him for the real target, officials said.

At least 11 people have been arrested in the case so far, ranging from the alleged gunman to a series of drivers and relatively minor accomplices.

Ortiz remains hospitalized in Boston.

