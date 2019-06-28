Dominican police arrest ‘mastermind’ in David Ortiz shooting

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Authorities in the Dominican Republic say they have arrested the mastermind behind the shooting of baseball great David Ortiz earlier this month in an apparent case of mistaken identity.

Police said Friday that Víctor Hugo Gómez was detained in the Caribbean country. No further details were immediately released.

Authorities had said last week that they believed Gómez was living in the U.S.

He is accused of ordering the killing of his cousin, Sixto David Fernández. Authorities say hit men confused Ortiz with Fernández during the June 9 shooting at a bar in the capital of Santo Domingo. The two men are friends and were sharing a table.

Ortiz was flown to Boston and remains hospitalized there after doctors in the Dominican Republic removed his gallbladder and part of his intestine.

#Preliminar Policía Nacional apresa a Victor Hugo Gómez, señalado como uno de los autores intelectuales de ataque donde resultó herido el ex pelotero David Ortiz. #PolicíaRD Más detalles en las próximas horas. — Policía Nacional República Dominicana (@PoliciaRD) June 28, 2019

