GUTHRIE, Okla. (WHDH) — Surveillance video caught an upset Domino’s customer who received the wrong order attack the store’s manager late at night.

Domino’s manager Mike Merkle received an angry phone call from the disgruntled customer around 11 p.m.

“He started getting belligerent with me and cussing me out,” Merkle said.

The angry customer brought the pizza back to the store when security footage captured a violent encounter.

“Slammed the pizza down and immediately started yelling and screaming,” Merkle recalled.

The customer allegedly demanded more money that he claimed he tipped the driver but Merkle refused to hand over the cash.

“He lost what little control he had, came around the corner, threw me in a headlock, slung me around, physically slung me around behind the counter,” Merkle said.

The customer released Merkle a few seconds later.

As he began to leave the store, he turned around and came back like he wanted to continue the fight.

“He jumped with his hands up like he was ready for me to take a swing at him,” according to Merkle.

He says he’s dealt with angry customers before but it’s never gotten physical.

“Dude, come on,” Merkle said. “It’s just pizza, man.”

Police found the suspect who allegedly admitted what he did.

“I believe his words were, ‘Sometimes you just need to take charge,'” Guthrie police Sgt. Anthony Gibbs said.

The customer is facing an assault and battery charge. He has pleaded not guilty.

