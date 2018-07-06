SAN ANTONIO (WHDH) — A Domino’s driver delivered one customer’s pizza in style as he sung a Maroon 5 hit at her doorstep.

The girl added special instructions when she ordered her food, asking the deliveryman to knock on the door three times and then start singing.

The driver initially thought the instruction was a joke but he followed it anyway.

“I drove for miles and miles and wound up at your door,” the driver belted out the lyrics to “She Will Be Loved.”

The girl was so impressed that she and her family went to the Domino’s location the next day to give the man an extra $20 tip.

The driver says this was only the second time he tried singing in public.

