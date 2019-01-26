Dominos location closes after car crashes through storefront in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dominos Pizza is closed after a car crashed through the storefront in Chelmsford on Saturday.

Police responding to 118 Chelmsford St. about 2:35 p.m. say a BMW crashed through the front of the restaurant following a multi-car collision.

After an on-scene investigation, police say the driver of the BMW, a 46-year-old Chelmsford resident, struck a Toyota Highlander while traveling east on Chelmsford Street and then continued over a snowbank and into the rear of an unoccupied Mazda 3.

The parked Mazda was “subsequently pushed through the front of the restaurant,” according to police.

Two people in the Dominos were transported to Lowell General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The BMW driver was cited for operating to endanger.

There were no injuries to anyone else involved.

The Dominos location is “structurally sound” but will be closed due to damage, according to police.

