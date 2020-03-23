Domino’s Pizza looking to hire 500 employees in the Boston area

BOSTON (WHDH) - Domino’s is looking for 500 new hires in the Greater Boston area as the state prepares for a two-week stay-at-home order.

On Tuesday, a stay-at-home order will go into effect until April 7, but restaurants offering delivery are exempt.

A Domino’s spokesperson said the company is looking for delivery drivers, customer service representatives and managers across its 100 stores in the area.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)