Don Jr. makes case for father in New Hampshire; reminds supporters to vote in upcoming elections

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (WHDH) - Donald Trump’s eldest son made a trip to the Granite State on Thursday to remind supporters to vote for his father in the November election.

Don Jr. spoke to a crowd in North Conway and reminded them not to just to vote for the president but to elect Republicans down the ballot on election day.

“We need you guys out there, but also we need you fighting for your Congress. We need you fighting for your Senate seats, its not just about the presidency. Make sure people are aware of that,” Don Jr. said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)