Don Jr. shares Thanksgiving message, says he’s cleared of COVID-19

President Donald Trump’s eldest son is sending a Thanksgiving message to fans after being cleared of coronavirus.

Don Jr. had been isolating in a rural cabin with girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle sine he tested positive for the virus last Friday,

“Hey guys, Happy Thanksgiving,! So I got cleared. Happy to be healthy and we get to spend Thanksgiving the way it’s meant to be,” Don Jr. said.

