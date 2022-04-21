BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Boston Red Sox broadcaster and current play-by-play voice of the San Diego Padres Don Orsillo prepared a video message for his longtime colleague Jerry Remy but he says he was told that the message wouldn’t be needed for Wednesday’s celebration of life ceremony at Fenway Park.

“I was offered the opportunity to do a video message for my friend and former partner Jerry Remy for tonight’s ceremony at Fenway Park,” Orsillo said in a tweet. “Sadly, I was notified by Red Sox/NESN that my video would no longer be needed for tonight’s ceremony.”

Orsillo shared his message in written form instead.

“Jerry…I miss you everyday. I miss your friendship, your daily texts but mostly your laugh,” Orsillo wrote. “We worked together 15 years and the last 13 you battled. I never though you would lose. The strongest person I have ever known.”

I was offered the opportunity to do a video message for my friend and former partner Jerry Remy for tonight’s ceremony at Fenway Park. Sadly, I was notified by Red Sox/NESN that my video would no longer be needed for tonight’s ceremony. Here was my message. @RedSox @NESN pic.twitter.com/FZkULtlOk1 — Don Orsillo (@DonOrsillo) April 21, 2022

The Red Sox honored the life of the late Remy before they hosted the Toronto Blue Jays. Black commemorative patches featuring Remy’s name in red with his jersey number 2 displayed in white were handed out to fans in attendance.

In a statement, Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy confirmed that the club extended invitations to former teammates and broadcast partners but he didn’t specify if Orsillo was invited.

“So much thought, consideration, and love was put into yesterday’s ceremony honoring Jerry and his impact. We extended invitations to former teammates and broadcast partners who spent a considerable amount of time working alongside him,” Kennedy said. “We are grateful to the overwhelming turnout of coworkers and teammates who attended at Fenway Park to say a final farewell to a true gem.”

Remy passed away in October 2021 following a long and courageous battle with lung cancer.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)