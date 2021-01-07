‘Donald Trump has to go’: Protesters in Boston call for president to be removed from office

BOSTON (WHDH) - A group rallied in Boston Wednesday night, calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office after violent protests broke out at the United States Capitol.

People gathered in Roxbury’s Nubian Square before marching to the State House in hopes of making their voices heard.

“Donald Trump has to go. Mike Pence has to go,” one person said.

As images from the unrest in Washington, D.C. rolled in, some people in Boston said race played a role in the response.

“If any of those bodies were Black and brown exhibiting that behavior, scaling the wall, breaking into the building, taking selfies in the chambers, it would not be escorted out of the building safely,” said Ernest Jacques of the Freedom Fighter Coalition.

Protesters in Boston say they will continue speaking out about injustices.

“There are still changes that need to be met and everything we’re seeing is a clear indication there’s still lots of change to happen,” Jacques said.

The group also chanted for Trump to accept the results of the election.

“There has been every effort to demonstrate that this election has been stolen and every effort has failed dramatically,” one person said. “There’s no evidence that it’s been stolen.”

