Donald Trump Jr. to help raise money for Maine GOP

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. is headed to Maine for a fundraiser for the Maine Republican Party.

The son of President Donald Trump will attend the event on Oct. 1 at the Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland. Tickets range from $100 to 10,000.

Special guests include Republican Gov. Paul LePage and U.S. Senate candidate Eric Brakey, along with 1st Congressional District candidate Mark Holbrook, Senate majority leader Garret Mason and House minority leader Kenneth Fredette.

Maine GOP Chairwoman Demi Kouzounas she’s elated that a member of the nation’s first family is going to help out Maine candidates.

This won’t be his first visit to Maine. Donald Trump Jr. visited the state to promote his father’s candidacy in 2016.

