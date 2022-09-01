BOSTON (WHDH) - Former President Donald Trump is making one final push to support Republican gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl by calling into a tele-rally the day before the Primary Election.

Voters can call in and hear Trump’s take on the governor’s race live on Labor Day at 7 p.m. Trump endorsed Diehl in late 2021.

Those interested can learn more at Diehl’s website, GeoffDiehl.com or social media channels.

