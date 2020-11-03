Donald Trump wins Alabama, Associated Press projects

The AP declared President Donald Trump the winner of Alabama as soon as polls closed in the state, even though election officials there had yet to release results from Tuesday’s presidential contest.

The news agency did so after results from AP VoteCast and an analysis of voting statistics confirmed expectations that the state’s longstanding political trend of favoring Republican presidential candidates will hold.

VoteCast, the AP’s wide-ranging survey of the American electorate, captures voters’ choices and why they made them.

A Democratic presidential contender hasn’t won Alabama since Jimmy Carter, from neighboring Georgia, did in 1976. Trump carried the state by 28 percentage points in 2016.

