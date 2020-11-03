Donald Trump wins Indiana, Associated Press projects

The AP declared President Donald Trump the winner of Indiana at 8:48 p.m. EST, after an analysis of ballots cast statewide concluded there were not enough outstanding ones to allow Democratic nominee Joe Biden to catch up.

With 55% of the expected vote counted, Trump led Biden by roughly 22 percentage points.

Those results matched data from AP VoteCast. The survey found Trump with a substantial lead in the state. VoteCast, the AP’s wide-ranging survey of the American electorate, captures voters’ choices and why they made them.

Trump’s Indiana win is no surprise. He carried the state by 19 points over Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016. The GOP holds all statewide offices and both Senate seats. And it’s the home state of Vice President Mike Pence, who was Indiana’s governor until Trump picked him to join the GOP ticket in 2016.

Other than 2008, when Barack Obama carved out a narrow win, Indiana hasn’t favored a Democrat for president since Lyndon Johnson in 1964.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)