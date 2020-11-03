Share Share: November 3, 2020 November 3, 2020 Donald Trump wins Kentucky, Associated Press projects Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump wins Kentucky and its eight electoral votes.(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.) Trending 7WEATHER: Cold Election Day A viewer’s guide to Election Night Baker ‘blanked’ race for president Baker announces new stay-at-home advisory, sets new rules for businesses, limits gatherings amid COVID-19 surge in Mass. Drive-thru holiday light show opening in Massachusetts Dunkin’ giving away free coffee on Wednesdays in November Important information for DISH customers Click here for more coronavirus coverage Trending 7WEATHER: Cold Election Day A viewer’s guide to Election Night Baker ‘blanked’ race for president Baker announces new stay-at-home advisory, sets new rules for businesses, limits gatherings amid COVID-19 surge in Mass. Drive-thru holiday light show opening in Massachusetts Dunkin’ giving away free coffee on Wednesdays in November Important information for DISH customers Click here for more coronavirus coverage This Week's Circulars