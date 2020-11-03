Donald Trump wins Mississippi, Associated Press projects

The AP declared President Donald Trump the winner of Mississippi as soon as polls closed in the state, even though election officials there had yet to release any results from Tuesday’s presidential contest.

The news agency did so after results from AP VoteCast and an analysis of voting statistics confirmed expectations that the state’s longstanding political trends in favor of Republican presidential candidates will hold.

VoteCast, the AP’s wide-ranging survey of the American electorate, captures voters’ choices and why they made them.

A Democratic presidential contender hasn’t won Mississippi since Jimmy Carter in 1976. Trump carried the state by more than 17 percentage points in 2016.

