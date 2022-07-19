SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A good samaritan has doubled the donations for the Boys & Girls Club in Salisbury after the club was hit by vandals last month.

A fundraiser for the club on Sunday raised more than $10,000. Someone who saw the 7NEWS story then decided to match the $10,000 donation.

Now the Boys & Girls Club will receive more than $20,000.

The break-in last month left smashed windows, busted safes and ransacked offices. The thief, or thieves, got away with thousands of dollars, replica Celtics and Patriots championship rings, GoPros and scholarship money.

