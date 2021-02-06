Donations keeping Mattapan community fridge full

BOSTON (WHDH) - An extra-large donation helped the Mattapan community fridge give out even more necessities to families on Saturday.

Volunteers passed out supplies from 50 boxes of produce and toiletries, including a truckload of diapers.

Terrie Nicalek said she collects donations through social media, taking them through Venmo and then using every penny for groceries. And because of her catering company, Nicalek can buy in bulk at restaurant supply houses at discounted prices, letting her stretch those donations further.

“So far, we have collected over $10,000 in monetary donations. and that doesn’t even include the food donations that people drop off at my house,” Nicalek said. “It’s helping our neighbors. It’s neighbors helping neighbors.”

