Donations pour in for family of fallen Weymouth officer after tragic death

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Donations continue to pour in for the family of fallen Weymouth officer Michael Chesna as a makeshift memorial continues to grow outside the police department following his tragic shooting death Sunday morning.

Local businesses, including Kennedy’s Auto Repair and Everyday Cafe, are raising money for the 42-year-old officer’s wife and two young children, as well as 77-year-old Vera Adams, who was shot and killed in her home moments after Chesna.

Everyday Cafe owner Kerrie Doherty posted a sign on the door that reads “We stand with Weymouth P.D.” to show the whole town is bonded together as one.

“It’s been so emotional I think just because our regular customers are coming in that are so thoughtful and you know, probably can’t afford it,” she said. “The girls, my staff, no one wants to be paid today. They’re donating all of their tips.”

A group of children in the nearby town of Rockland set up a lemonade stand, raising more than $700 in honor of the two victims.

“Everyone has just banned together to support this cause,” Doherty added. “You feel terrible it’s awful.”

Gov. Charlie Baker visited the memorial on Winter Street to pay his respects and offered condolences to Chesna’s fellow officers.

Anyone wishing to make a donation to the family can make checks payable to the “OFFICER MICHAEL CHESNA FAMILY FUND.” The checks can be mailed or dropped off at the Weymouth police station.

