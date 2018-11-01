Donations sought for homeless kittens in need of sight-saving surgery

Andrea Bessler of the MSPCA adoption center holds all three kittens before surgery to correct their eyes (Credit: MSPCA-Angell)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MSPCA’s Angell Animal Medical Center is seeking donations to help a trio of homeless kittens undergo crucial eye-saving surgery, officials announced Thursday.

The 10-week-old kittens, named Marie, Berlioz, and Toulouse, were taken to the Randolph Animal Hospital in late September by a concerned citizen who found them outside.

Staffers at the hospital reached out to the MSPCA after determining that all of the kittens were born without eyelids.

In order to save their sight, the MSPCA says Dr. Martin Coster will remove a sliver of tissue from two of the kittens’ lower lips and transfer the tissue to the muscles that enable them to blink which, in effect, reconstructs the missing lids.

The third kitten, whose condition is less severe, will undergo liquid nitrogen cryotherapy to create a smooth, hairless eyelid border.

Without the procedures, the MSPCA says constant irritation caused by dry and itchy eyes could lead to complete blindness.

“Any donations we receive will be used to offset the cost of the kittens’ surgery and to administer ongoing veterinary care for animals like them,” MSPCA-Angell adoption center associate director Anna Rafferty-Fore said.

The surgeries are expected to cost about $5,000. Anyone who wishes to donate may do so by clicking here.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)