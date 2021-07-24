ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) -

Andover residents turned out to a special blood drive Saturday to help a local boy and the thousands of others across the state in need of transfusions despite a recent shortage.

The Red Cross of Massachusetts hosted the blood drive in honor of 3-year-old James Lino, who has received regular blood transfusions as he battles lymphoma. His family said the recent blood shortage has affected his treatment.

“Some of that treatment has been impacted by the shortage, so we felt it directly,” said Phil Liaboe, James’ grandfather.

The Red Cross said as supply is low, the need for donations has become critical. Liaboe urged anyone who can to donate.

“A lot of our friends and neighbors ask what they can do to help, this is a great way for anyone … to help the situation with blood supply or anyone who might be sick,” Liaboe said.

