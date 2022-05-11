BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Brockton are asking the public not to panic if they happen to drive by what appears to be the scene of a house fire.

“Don’t be alarmed if you drive down Nason Street today. There was no fire,” the Brockton Fire Department said in a tweet. “The magic of Hollywood was in town last night.”

A production crew working on the dark comedy television series “Kevin Can F**k Himself” made the house look like it had gone up in flames, according to fire officials.

Filming in Brockton is slated to wrap up this week.

The show is set in Worcester and explores the life of a woman struggling to redefine her life amid an unhappy marriage to her husband.

