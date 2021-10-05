BOSTON (WHDH) - ESPN will be operating a drone near Fenway Park through the end of Tuesday night’s American League wild-card clash between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, police said in an advisory.

The drone will be flying in the area of 500 Commonwealth Avenue during the afternoon through the conclusion of the game, according to the Boston Police Department.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN with first pitch slated for 8:09 p.m.

There were no additional details available.

