BOSTON (WHDH) - Several large helicopters are expected to land on Boston Common on Wednesday morning, police said in an advisory.

The helicopters will fly over the city and land on the Common between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., according to the Boston Police Department.

“This activity is part of an ongoing event in the area and has been coordinated with the appropriate authorities,” the department wrote in a tweet.

The helicopters will be transporting Medal of Honor recipients to the Robert Gould Shaw Memorial, officials said in a news release.

The recipients will be flown to Beverly High School, Catholic Memorial High School, Duxbury High School, Lawrence High School, and Plymouth North High School before being transported to Boston.

