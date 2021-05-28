BOSTON (WHDH) - People in South Boston may soon be slapped with large fines for too much noise. Some residents say they have had enough of the partying,

Councilor-At-Large Michael Flaherty and Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn gathered Friday where some said they are ready to crack down on what they call this “quality of life issue” that has been occurring across the city. They say it is likely to worsen as the weather gets nicer and COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Officials say the problem has been so bad that police fielded 600 calls in South Boston in just one weekend.

Flynn said enough is enough.

“We’re not gonna tolerate this anymore in South Boston. In the days of partying for people until 3 or 4 o’clock in the morning, keeping elderly people up, keeping persons with disabilities… children that are trying to get to school, they’re over,” he said. “Don’t be so selfish that you need to party at the expense of people that helped build this city.”

