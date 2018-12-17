‘Don’t click the links’: Police warn of Netflix email fraud that seeks personal information

(WHDH) — Authorities are warning the public to be aware of scammers who are sending out emails that appear to be from Netflix in an attempt to steal personal information.

The Solon Police Department shared a screenshot on Facebook of a phishing email that one of its officers received with a caption that read, “Criminals want you to click the links so that you voluntarily give your personal identifying information away. It is very successful. Don’t put your guard down.”

The emails contain an odd greeting that reads, “Hi Dear,” followed by a request for Netflix users to update their billing information.

“Contact the source of the email by another method that you trust, to make sure your accounts are maintained. Don’t click the links. The links could also be a way to install malware on your computer,” the department’s post advised.

For a list of tips on keeping your Netflix account safe, click here.

