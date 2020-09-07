MILLERSBURG, Ky. (WHDH) — Officers conducting a traffic stop in Millersburg, Kentucky last week encountered an unusual license plate.

They discovered that the license plate on the car had been drawn after stopping the vehicle last Wednesday.

“Pro Tip: Don’t forget to draw the registration sticker,” the police department wrote on Facebook.

Police said the driver had no insurance and was driving on a suspended license.

