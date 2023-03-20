BOSTON (WHDH) - A search got underway in Boston’s Beacon Hill neighborhood on Monday after witnesses say a dog was stolen right off of a sidewalk.

Witnesses said someone grabbed a 10-year-old terrier, jumped into a car and took off while the anima’s dog walker was picking up another pet around noon on the corner of Walnut Street and Mount Vernon Street.

The dog’s owner took to social media after this incident, asking for help in finding her animal and appealing to those responsible.

“Whoever has her, please don’t hurt her,” Maura Howley said.

The dog’s name is Rose McNugget. Howley said she weighs 11 pounds, describing her as “a little terrier mix.”

“She’s very sweet,” Howley said. “She’s not aggressive. I’ll give you whatever you want. Just bring her back.”

The dog walker, Dominic Mariano, said he had just picked up the dog and tied her to a fence. Rose was with three other dogs while the dog walker was just steps away picking up a fifth dog to add to the pack.

Mariano said a construction worker in a truck nearby told him someone in a blue Honda had grabbed Rose from the other dogs, thrown her in the car and taken off.

“This is like stealing someone’s kid,” Mariano said. “It’s like kidnapping.”

Mariano said the thieves dumped Rose’s collar with a tracking device while taking off.

He said he thinks the dog was attractive to them because she if small and they likely through they would make some money off her.

“Never mind you have to be a horrible person to do this,” Mariano said. “This dog is not gonna have any intrinsic financial value that they thought they were going to get for it.”

The dog was rescued after a hurricane left her living on the street in Puerto Rico. Saved once before, her owner is hoping to do it again.

“Bring her back, please,” Howley said. “Don’t hurt her. She’s my everything.”

Howley has asked for the public’s help in checking for home security cameras and keeping an eye out for Rose.

She is offering a monetary reward for the safe return of her dog and has asked anyone with information to call Boston police.

