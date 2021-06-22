GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - The owners of a popular Gloucester restaurant are searching for the person they say took a treasured item.

Mary Anne Shatford and her husband own the Crow’s Nest — the iconic bar featured in the “Perfect Storm” which starred George Clooney and Mark Wahlberg. They say a thief walked into their establishment Sunday and walked out with a photo album which was packed with sentimental pieces of the bar’s history.

“It means nothing to them but it means a lot to us and the people come in here,” Shatford said. “Six men that were lost at sea on the Andrea Gale, and one of them was my brother, Bobby Shatford.”

Her brother was portrayed by Wahlberg in the 2000 film.

“My mother, a bar tender, was heavily portrayed in the film as well,:” she explained. “We spent a lot of time while they were filming the movie with the actors and we were extras in the movie. So the whole time I was taking photos of everything.”

That photo album was a staple at the popular establishment and people from all over the world would travel there just for a peek inside.

“You can’t recreate it, it gave a lot of people a lot of pleasure they really enjoyed it,” said Shatford. “That really saddens me because we don’t have that anymore.”

Shatford said the special book was passed to a couple at the bar before it disappeared.

“I didn’t even see they had it. They had one drink and then they cashed out. They didn’t pay credit card, they paid cash. And they left in a hurry,” she said.

But surveillance cameras were rolling outside.

“We have pictures of him taking it out from under his shirt and in his hand. So we know he took it. We have one picture with his face,” she said. “They basically just took it and walked out the door.”

Shatford posted the photos on Facebook in the hopes of finding the man and for a safe return of their priceless collection of memories.

“I don’t know why they did it. I just hope that maybe it was a prank and maybe they just return it without questions, just return it to us,” she pleaded.

