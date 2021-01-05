Stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. (Eric Gay/AP)

H&R Block is urging customers not to worry if they see an account number they don’t recognize on the IRS Get My Payment website.

Customers who opted for a Refund Transfer in 2019 may be seeing the account number for that on the website, according to H&R Block.

They are urged to check their 2019 return to confirm.

H&R Block says it sent economic impact payments to the method the customer chose for the Refund Transfer, whether that be direct deposit, check or Emerald Card.

But don’t worry – we have sent these payments on to the method you chose for Refund Transfer: direct deposit, check or Emerald Card. The money should be there by the end of the day. — H&R Block (@HRBlock) January 5, 2021

