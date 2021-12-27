GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - Before you throw away your Christmas tree, one Massachusetts farm wants people to consider donating their holiday centerpieces so goats on the property can chow down on them.

“Just a reminder that our goats would LOVE to recycle that tree for you! We will happily take that undecorated, tinsel/garland-free tree from you as a special treat for some of our four-legged residents,” the Gardner-based Carl E. Dahl House said in a Facebook post.

Officials at the therapeutic farm and livestock rescue program say they will pick up trees from people who live in Gardner.

Trees can also be dropped off at 827 Green St.

