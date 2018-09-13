‘Don’t turn off gas’: Columbia Gas issues alert to impacted customers

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Columbia Gas of Massachusetts has issued a statement to customers following a series of gas-related explosions in Andover, North Andover and Lawrence Thursday night warning them not to turn off their gas and not to seek out leaks themselves.

“Columbia Gas crews are currently responding to reports of multiple fires in Lawrence. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by today’s incident,” the statement read. “The first priority of our crews at the scene is to ensure the safety of our customers and the community by supporting first responders and completing safety checks on our system and in the surrounding area.”

Customers who smell the odor of gas are asked to leave the area immediately, move to a safe location and call 911.

Don’t turn off gas to your house or any appliances

Don’t try to find the leak yourself or operate pipeline valves

Don’t light a match or candle, or operate anything that could cause a spark, including home phones or cellphones, lights, appliances, flashlights, power tools, etc.

Don’t open the windows and doors in an attempt to ventilate.

