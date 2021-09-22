LITCHFIELD, N.H. (WHDH) - Residents of a New Hampshire community are on edge after some homes were found with bullet holes.

Kevin Anctil pointed out the spot where a bullet entered his Litchfield home last week. The 30 millimeter round ended up on the floor of his garage.

“My stomach really dropped when I saw the size and mass of the object,” he said.

Had it been fired a few feet to the right, Anctil sai dit would have flown straight into his computer room.

“We don’t feel safe at all right now and the truly terrifying thing is, there are four that have hit a place that’s discoverable,” he said. “How many have landed in the grass or in the trees?”

The four stray bullets that he knows of all hit a small cluster of homes on Tanager Way. One neighbor found a bullet hole in her siding and Jeremy Bergh had a round go through a window and into his stairs.

“It is concerning,” said Bergh. “I tried to think, ‘Oh it’s random and barely happens.’ But still…”

The neighbors say they have no idea where the bullets are coming from. Their best guess is a gun club that sits about a mile away — their 200 and 400 yard ranges point right at their cluster of homes.

Londonderry Fish and Game Club chairman Rick Olson says he can’t rule out that the bullets came from his range, but it doesn’t seem likely either. The members who use those long ranges have to be specially qualified and even if any stray bullets did leave the range they wouldn’t get far.

“It would take a clear path, a nice clear path for that bullet to travel,” he said. “There’s a lot of real estate between us and the homes and it’s very forested there.”

Whether the bullets are coming from the range or hunters in the nearby woods, those in the neighborhood say they just want this to stop before someone is hurt or killed.

“I want to be strong for my family and I don’t want to live in fear,” Antcil said.



Residents say they have reported the issue to police several times and investigators have taken some of the bullets as evidence.

The department declined to comment.

