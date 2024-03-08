Boston Public Schools hosted its second annual “Donuts with Dads” event Friday morning.

The event aims to bring fathers into the school community and deepen connections.

The dads in attendance at William Monroe Trotter Elementary School said they’re glad to have the opportunity to spend time with their kids.

“I think it’s been a really positive experience so far, especially having it so targeted for dads that are often cast wayside sometimes,” said Syr-Anthony Angelo, one of the dads in attendance. “Having a little more of a focus is beneficial to all of us.”

Along with a sweet treat, the dads were also given resources to help them with parenting.

