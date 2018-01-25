‘Doomsday Clock’ creeps closer to midnight

(WHDH) — The “Doomsday Clock” has been moved to its most alarming position in history.

A group of scientists and experts pushed the clock ahead 30 seconds from its prior setting. It now sits at two minutes to midnight for the year 2018, the closest it has been to midnight since the 1950s.

The clock is a symbol which represents the likelihood of a man-made global catastrophe. Maintained since the Cold War by members of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists’ Science and Security Board, the clock represents an analogy for the threat of global nuclear war.

Board members say many factors contributed to the clock’s advancement, including President Donald Trump’s rhetoric on nuclear weapons and his administration’s policy positions.

Since 2007, the clock has also reflected climate change and new developments in the life sciences and technology that could inflict irrevocable harm to humanity.

