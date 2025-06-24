BOSTON (WHDH) - A train door was ripped off a Green Line trolley car at Park Street station Monday afternoon.

The MBTA said the train was moving from one track to another when it collided with an open gate in the fence separating the platforms.

Officials said they believe two people crossed the tracks and did not close the gate behind them.

The train that had its door ripped off did not have passengers on it at the time of the incident.

