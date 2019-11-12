Door wide open on speeding, packed Commuter Rail train; MBTA apologizes for ‘uncomfortable commute’

The door of a Commuter Rail train was wide open, with passengers standing just inches away, as the train traveled at full speed Tuesday night, according to video taken by passengers.

Ken Shackleton Tweeted a video of the open door on a Middleboro train that left from South Station Tuesday evening, saying passengers were holding on to the rail trying not to fall out.

In a reply, the Commuter Rail’s official Twitter account said the video had been forwarded to supervisors before it was “escalated,” and apologized for the “uncomfortable commute.”

“We’ve escalated this concern to be addressed as safety is very important to us. Sorry for the uncomfortable commute and have a good evening,” the account tweeted.

A spokesperson for Keolis, which operates the Commuter Rail, said they were aware of the open door and onboard crews were focusing on the safety of passengers and making sure the door is properly closed and secure. The cause of the open door is under investigation.

