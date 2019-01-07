(WHDH) — The delivery company DoorDash is teaming up with General Motors to test self-driving cars for food delivery services.

GM subsidiary Cruise Automation, which makes technology for self-driving cars, will automate Chevrolet Bolt Electric Vehicles for tests that will take place in San Francisco.

Selected DoorDash customers will be able to order groceries or meals from restaurants using the service.

There will be a “safety driver” on board during the tests to take over in case of an emergency.

DoorDash and Cruise Automation said in a statement that they will use the test service to evaluate the operational and safety aspects of automated delivery programs.

