DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year-old from Dorchester was arrested and is accused of driving a stolen moped near the intersection of Lyndhurst Street and Washington Street.

Police say around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, they responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Lyndhurst Street and Washington Street. Once they arrived, police say a driver involved reported the driver side door was hit by someone on a moped.

The victim also had an 11-month-old baby in her car at the time. The baby was evaluated by Boston EMS as a precaution but no injuries were reported.

Police say the moped driver fled on foot after they couldn’t start the vehicle again. The suspect was known to police for already having a warrant out for his arrest prior to this crime.

Police say they went to the suspect’s home and took him into custody without incident.

The suspect faces several charges including leaving the scene of an accident.

